Memphis Redbirds smoke Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, 19-3

Nashville, TN – The Memphis Redbirds slugged their way to a 19-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 9,287 fans at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.

Memphis clubbed five home runs in the game – three-run blasts by Moises Gomez, Scott Hurst, and Paul DeJong, another solo home run from DeJong, and a two-run shot by Irving Lopez.

The Redbirds put the game out of reach in a hurry with a pair of four-run innings in the opening two frames. Gomez’s three-run homer off Josh Lindblom gave Memphis an early 4-0 lead in the first and the three-run home run by Hurst made it 7-0.

It was a 12-0 game in the seventh inning before the Sounds put their first run on the board. They put the first three batters of the bottom of the seventh on base, but only came away with one run on a bases-loaded walk by Pablo Reyes.



The Sounds made some noise in the bottom of the ninth when Mark Mathias and Jon Singleton launched back-to-back home runs. Mathias drilled a two-run homer to right field and Singleton followed with a solo shot to straightaway center field.



Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Marcus Walden (0-0, 11.74) starts for Nashville against right-hander Thomas Parsons (6-2, 4.26) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Pablo Reyes (2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB, K, SB) had his 15th multi-hit game of the season and his hitting .385 (10-for-26) with 4 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI and 3 stolen bases in his last seven games.

The back-to-back home runs hit by Mark Mathias (7) and Jon Singleton (14) were Nashville’s third back-to-back home runs of the season (also – 5/21 vs. Louisville and 7/9 at Columbus) …Singleton has been involved in all three.

The Sounds have lost four straight games for only the second time this year (five games – June 4-9).

The 15-run loss is Nashville’s largest defeat of the season.

