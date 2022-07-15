Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department says Sherwood Forest Park receives new Playground

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces the grand opening of a new and improved playground at Sherwood Forest Park, located at 229 Kings Deer Drive.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 14th, 2022 at 4:00pm with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Councilperson Ambar Marquis, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Director Jennifer Letourneau all in attendance.

The old structure, installed in 1994, was recently removed, and work on the new structure began shortly after.



The playground area now features artificial turf, while the upgraded playground is ADA accessible with ramps and also features an adaptive swing.