Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday set for July 29th-30th, 2022

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers begins at 12:01am on Friday, July 29th, 2022, and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 31st, 2022.

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.