Sports

Nashville Sounds make Dramatic Comeback to take down Memphis Redbirds, 10-8

First baseman Tyler Whtie hits pair of homers as Nashville Sounds scores nine unanswered runs against Memphis Redbirds. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Nashville Sounds first baseman Tyler White hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning to complete a dramatic come-from-behind 10-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 6,739 fans at First Horizon Park Sunday afternoon.

White’s three-run blast was his second home run of the day and one of four clubbed by the Sounds. Nashville trailed 5-0 in the third inning and 8-1 in the sixth. The seven-run deficit is the largest comeback by the Sounds this season.

Nashville’s first run of the game came in the third when White (2-for-4, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB) drilled a solo homer, his 12th of the season, out to left field. It trimmed the Memphis lead to 5-1.

The Redbirds added a single tally in the fifth and two more runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 8-1 before the comeback began.
 
Nashville put up a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth with two-run home runs by Weston Wilson and Brian Navarreto. Navarreto tied a season-high with three knocks in the game.
 
Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor (3-for-4, R, SB) started a rally in the seventh with his third hit of the game. He came around to score on a Mark Mathias run-scoring double to make it 8-6, and Brice Turang’s RBI groundout made it a one-run game at 8-7.
 
With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Navarreto singled and Matt Lipka drew a walk. After a groundout, White drilled a three-run homer down the left field line to give the Sounds a 10-8 lead.
 
The comeback was completed when Trevor Kelley retired the Redbirds in order in the ninth inning.
 
The Sounds have the next four days off for the All-Star break and resume play Friday night in Louisville. The first pitch of the three-game series in Kentucky is scheduled for 6:05pm (CDT).

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds finished the unofficial first half of the season with a 54-35 record, including 30-18 at First Horizon Park.
  • Nashville got home runs from Tyler White (12, 13), Weston Wilson (7) and Brian Navarreto (2) today.
  • Brian Navarreto (3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) had his second three-hit game and fourth multi-hit game of the season.
  • Brice Turang (1-for-3, RBI, BB, K, SB) swiped his 19th base of the season and is now tied for 7th-most in the International League.
  • Zack Brown (1.1 IP, 2 K) has not allowed a run since June 26th vs. Gwinnett…including 6.2 shutout innings in July.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

