Traditions First Bank hires Gretchen Hancock as VP, Commercial Banking Officer

Clarksville, TN – Gretchen Hancock has joined Traditions First Bank as VP, Commercial Banking Officer. Hancock is an Austin Peay State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in finance.

She acquired a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of the Cumberlands.

Hancock has 5 years of commercial banking experience and was a commercial credit analyst before becoming a commercial lender. She currently serves as the President of the Young Alumni Council for Austin Peay State University and is a member of the APSU National Alumni Association Board. She is also a member of the Clarksville Rotary Club.

Currently a Clarksville resident, Gretchen is formerly from Hopkinsville, KY, where she was a member of the Hopkinsville Young Professionals and Ambassador at the Christian County Chamber of Commerce.



Tommy Mitchell, President/CEO, says, “We are excited to welcome Gretchen to Traditions First. Her credit background and lending experience will be valuable assets to both the Bank and our clients in Clarksville.”



Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank that provides consumer and business opportunities. They are Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender and were founded to focus on relationships and helping customers grow to reach their business and personal goals.



The address for the Clarksville location is 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 100, Clarksville, TN 37040. For more information about Traditions First Bank, visit their website at www.traditionsfirst.com or follow them on social media.