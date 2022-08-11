81.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 11, 2022
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Vehicle Burglaries between Lafayette Road, Dover Road

News Staff
Park Smart

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for assistance. District One Detectives have been working a series of vehicle burglaries occurring around Donna Drive, Roselawn Drive, Lafayette Point Circle, and Hollow Crest Drive areas.

The targeted vehicles are unlocked, and the owners have left valuable items inside overnight.

CPD would request that if you live in the area and have doorbell or security cameras, you review the footage for suspicious activity.
 
Anyone with information or footage, please get in touch with Detective Gilboy at 931.648.0656, ext. 5231.
 
Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department is asking that the public remember to “Park Smart” by using three easy steps:

  • Lock your vehicle
  • Remove or secure valuables (including firearms)
  • Then, take your keys or key fob with you inside
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
