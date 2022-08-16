APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University Freshmen move in on Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) freshmen start moving in for the fall semester on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, and that also signals the beginning of Govs Orientation (GO) Weekend.

GO Weekend is PACKED with activities for new and returning students.

Check the GO Weekend webpage for a full list and for updates, but here’s a highlight from each day:

Wednesday, August 17th

Yard Games in the Quad with Campus Ministries from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Governors Terrace Squad. Games from corn hole to spikeball.

Thursday, August 18th

Govs Island from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Governors Terrace Quad. Bounces houses, obstacle courses and snow cones.

Friday, August 19th

Glowchella from 8:00pm-11:00pm at the intramural fields. A music festival-themed interactive dance party with glow accessories.

Saturday, August 20th

Monocle Madness Carnival from 6:00pm-10pm behind the library. A full carnival for students and Austin Peay State University employees.

Sunday, Aug 21st

Color Run at 3:00pm at the intramural fields. Run, jog or walk through campus but be prepared to have tons of paint thrown on you.

Freshman, Employee Convocations

Freshman Convocation is on Friday, August 19th, at 3:00pm in the Dunn Center. Parents and families are welcome to attend this ceremonial gathering to kick of their students’ Austin Peay State University careers.

APSU President Mike Licari is promising a re-imagined event more like a pep rally to introduce freshmen to campus life and get them excited for the start of the college experience.

Licari’s fall convocation address to faculty and staff will be on Monday, August 15th at 10:30am at the Mabry Concert Hall of the Music/Mass Communication Building. APSU and Middle College faculty and staff, APSU retirees, bookstore employees, and Sodexo and CMTI employees are all invited to attend and should check their email for more details.

‘Paula Kovarik: Herd’ to launch new season at The New Gallery

Artist Paula Kovarik – who expresses herself through the medium of fabric and thread – will open the first exhibit of The New Gallery’s 2022-23 season on August 17th.

Kovarik also will visit Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville campus for an artist lecture on August 31st beginning at 6:00pm at the APSU Art + Design building, Room 120.

She’ll have a reception and gallery talk on September 1st from noon until 1:30pm at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building.

And during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on September 1st from 5:00pm until 7:30pm. Sh will have an art-making demonstration at The New Gallery.

For more

For student events, visit peaylink.com.

For music events, visit the APSU Music Facebook page.

For theater and dance events, visit the APSU Theatre and Dance Facebook page.

For athletic events, visit letsgopeay.com.