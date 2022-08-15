101st Airborne Soldier Dies after Gunshot Wound

Fort Campbell, KY – A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found deceased after a gunshot wound near Olmstead, Kentucky, on August 13th, 2022.

Specialist Joshua Burks was a Soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” said LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion commander.

“We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit,” LTC Guy III stated.

Born in Visalia, California, on July 11th, 2002, Burks enlisted in the Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment – Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a signal support systems specialist.

Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Service Ribbon.

Army officials on Fort Campbell are working with the local authorities in this ongoing investigation. For more information, please contact the 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Office, Maj. Daniel Mathews, at Daniel.w.mathews.mil@army.mil or 931.217.5074.