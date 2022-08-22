Austin Peay State University releases Cross Country Schedules

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s and women’s cross country coach Valerie Brown has unveiled her squads’ 2022 schedules.

“I am looking forward to watching this group under the guidance of assistant Tony Nicolosi,” Brown said. “We are excited the start of the season is finally here. I’m looking forward to this group building some momentum and consistency throughout the season.”

For the fourth-straight year, the Governors open their season participating in the Belmont Opener on September 2nd at Percy Warner Park’s Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tenn. The men’s 5k begins at 9:00am CT, with the women’s to follow at 9:30am.



Austin Peay takes part in the ASUN Pre-Conference Meet on September 16th at John Hunt Cross Country Park in Huntsville, AL. The men’s 8k begins at 7:30am, while the women’s 5k starts at 8:15am.



“Having an opportunity to compete on the championship course during the season will better prepare us for what to expect come championship time,” Brown noted.



The Governors run in the Brescia Invitational for a second-consecutive season on October 7th at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, KY. The men’s 8k starts at 5:15pm. The women’s 5k begins at 6:15pm. It marks the third time in four seasons Austin Pea State University has run in a meet in Owensboro.



Mikaela Smith placed ninth overall last season with a personal-best 19:49.1, helping the women’s team to a third-place finish. Connor Duncan came in fifth in a time of 27:57.8, leading the men’s team to a fourth-place finish. Ryan Martin’s 29:12.8 was good for 19th.



Austin Peay State University travels to Evansville, IN, for the 20th annual Evansville Invitational on October 15th at Angel Mounds State Historic Site. The men’s 8k begins at 10:00am, and the women’s 5k kicks off at 10:45am.



The APSU Governors return to John Hunt Cross Country Park for their next two races, as the postseason begins October 29th with the ASUN Championships. The NCAA Division I South Region Championships are set for November 11th, where Austin Peay State University attempts to qualify for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on November 19th at Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, OK.