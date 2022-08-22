Clarksville Police Department is looking for Juvenile Labron Dewayne Gibson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Labron Dewayne Gibson (black/male), date of birth 03/03/2005.

Gibson has juvenile petitions for Vehicle Burglary, Carjacking, Evading, and Vandalism. Gibson was part of the carjacking that took place on August 14th, 2022, at 734 North Riverside Drive (Waffle House) that included Ezekiel Mitchell, Taylor Anderson, Charles Watson, and Sha’Juan Freeman.

Sha’Juan Freeman (black/male) date of birth 6/20/99 has not been arrested yet and is still at large.



If you see these men you should call 911 immediately, do not attempt to approach them.



Gibson is 5’4”, weighs 172 pounds, and was last seen on July 22nd around 10:40 pm when he escaped out of a DCS transport van. See the attached photos.



Anyone who sees or has information on Labron Gibson or Sha’Juan Freeman, they are asked to call 911 immediately or asked to please contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.