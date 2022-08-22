80.5 F
Clarksville Police Department responds to Wreck with Injuries on Madison Street at Chick-Fil-A

Clarksville Police on the scene of a traffic accident on Madison Street.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-Fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, August 22nd, 2022.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:45pm and the Eastbound lanes of Madison street were reduced to one lane (using the continuous left turn lane as the lane of travel).

The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville and the status of his injuries is unknown at this time.
 
Motorists were asked to find an alternate route until the roadway could be completely cleared.
 
There is no other information available for release at this time.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

