APSU Volleyball begins season at Clemson’s Big Orange Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team begins the 2022 campaign with a trip to the South Carolina upstate when it competes in Clemson’s Big Orange Bash, Friday-Saturday at Jervey Gym.

The Governors open the season against Louisiana Tech on Friday, August 26th at 9:30am followed by a 6:00pm match against host Clemson. Austin Peay State University closes its opening weekend with a final Saturday 9:30am match against Presbyterian.

The start of the new campaign also will provide an opportunity for head coach Taylor Mott, who enters her 11th season at Austin Peay State University, to take a look at her rebuilt lineup. APSU’s 2022 roster features nine returnees with six newcomers added to replace a group of nine letterwinners lost from the 2021 team.



Key among the departures were fifth-year seniors Brooke Moore and Caroline Waite, who played outside hitter and setter, respectively. In their absence, senior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell and junior middle blocker Maggie Keenan are expected to step up and provide additional production for the APSU Govs.

Through The Rotation

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell was a First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection last season after notching 317 kills (2.60 per set) at a .313 attack percentage that was second among the OVC’s hitters and fifth-best in program history.

Powell led an APSU offense that recorded a .233 attack percentage that led the OVC and ranked 84th among all Division I teams. Austin Peay State University also ranked 77th nationally in kills per set (13.30).

The Govs’ right side is by far its most experienced spot with Powell (122 sets), Tegan Seyring (55 sets), and Marlayna Bullington (44 sets) returning. The APSU Govs added freshman Jamie Seward to help secure the future.

After three seasons as part of a setting tandem, Kelsey Mead takes over the reigns at setter with Janvier Buggs looking to move into a key role at the net. Mead posted 618 assists (5.42/set) last season to lead a group effort that posted 1,519 assists –21st among Division I teams.

Maggie Keenan posted five or more blocks 14 times last season and finished the campaign with a team-leading 121 stops – 1.09 blocks per set. She finished the season ranked third among OVC blockers and 77th among Division I athletes in total blocks.

Erin Eisenhart returns after leading Austin Peay State University with 380 digs (3.49/set) last season. However, the APSU Govs lost their No. 2 and No. 3 leaders in digs with a total of 608 digs account for in those two departures. Returnee Morgan Rutledge, transfer Sadie Edmonston and freshman Emma Loiars are expected to help fill in on the Govs’ back-row defense.

At outside hitter, Elizabeth Wheat is the Govs lone returnee after beginning her collegiate career with 71 kills (1.65/set). The APSU Govs added freshmen Payton Deidesheimer and Sarah Carnathan at outside hitter as the team begins to restructure its lineup at the pivotal position.

Austin Peay State University joined the college conference realignment movement last season with its move to the ASUN Conference becoming official on July 1st.