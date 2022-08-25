Red Cross Urges Everyone to Prepare Now for Emergencies

Nashville, TN – People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross, Tennessee Region, urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.

Just last year, more than 40% of Americans — some 130 million people — were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. You can be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.



“More powerful climate-driven occurrences are happening across the U.S. than ever before,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director. “In fact, there have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared.”

Three Easy Steps

Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during disasters — 1) Get a Kit. 2) Make a Plan. 3) Be Informed.

Build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans. Stay informed by finding out what emergency situations may occur where you live, work and go to school, how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Include your pets in your emergency plans. Remember, if you and your family need to evacuate, so does your pet. It’s important to plan in advance to know which pet-friendly hotels are in your area, and where your pets can stay in an emergency situation.

Take any special considerations into account as part of your emergency planning. Older adults or people with mobility, hearing, learning or seeing disabilities may need to create a support network of people that can help during an emergency. Create a plan that takes into account your capabilities, any help you may need and who can provide it, especially if you need to evacuate or if the power goes out for several days.

Help Your Community

American Red Cross volunteers play critical roles in their local communities by making sure families don’t have to face tough times alone. “Be ready to not only help your loved ones, but your neighbors too,” said Sullivan. “Join us as a Disaster Action Team volunteer, learn lifesaving skills by signing up for first aid or CPR classes, or make an appointment to give blood or platelets.”

A strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies, and donors can ensure blood is on the shelves the moment it’s needed. As a thank-you, all who come to give September 1st-18th will get a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Plus, those who race to give September 1st-30th will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race, and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, all thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts.* Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities September 1st-18th

Kentucky

Christian

Fort Campbell

9/16/2022: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Soldier and Family Assistance Center, 2433 Indiana Avenue

Hopkinsville

9/12/2022: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Hopkinsville High School, 430 Koffman Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham

Pleasant View

9/13/2022: 1:00pm – 7:00pm, The Livery Stables, 1104 Main Street

Dickson

Dickson

9/8/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

White Bluff

9/5/2022: 9:00am – 2:00pm, White Bluff Church of Christ, 4416 Hwy 70

Humphreys

New Johnsonville

9/12/2022: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Montgomery

Clarksville

9/1/2022: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

9/12/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

9/14/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson

Cedar Hill

9/1/2022: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 112 South Main

Springfield

9/1/2022: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

9/12/2022: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

Stewart

Dover

9/8/2022: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

