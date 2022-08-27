Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 27th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road, MM 17-19.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width will be reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

U.S. 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, Sidewalk construction. The contractor to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

SR 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Daily, 8:00am –3:30pm, there will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Excluding weekends, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Surveying control and targets

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, (Excluding weekends), there will be a lane closure for traffic control staging and temporary paving.

ITS Maintenance

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-40 at American Road (MM 202.6) for ITS maintenance.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard at the Hermitage exit 221B (MM 220.8) for ITS maintenance.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65

ITS Maintenance

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there willl be a shoulder closure on I-65 at Apple Valley Rd for ITS maintenance.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-65 SB at Long Hollow (MM 97.5) for ITS maintenance.

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

8/8 – 8/29 8:00pm – 5:00am, MM 96 – 96, there will be temporary single right Lane Closure I65 NB for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

8/30 – 8/31 8:00pm – 5:00am, MM 73 – 74, there will be temporary Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

8/30 – 8/31, 8:00pm – 5:00am, MM85 – 86, there will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure & Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. there will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for removal of temporary asphalt and placing permanent asphalt; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

Dickson County

I-40

On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on Interstates and State Routes.

8/29 – 8/31, 8:00am – 5:00pm, there will be a partial ramp closure on the I-40 EB off-ramp onto I-840 EB to repair damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

Nightly, Eastbound 7:00pm – 5:00am & Westbound 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Maintenance and Utilities

Montgomery County – I-24

Slope Mowing

8/27, 5:00am – 11:00am, Slope mowing various locations EB MM 3.8 – 5.6

