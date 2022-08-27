Nashville Sounds slide past Durham Bulls, 3-2

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds scored three runs in the third inning on Saturday night, and that was enough to edge the Durham Bulls, 3-2, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Sounds are 8-3 on their 12-game trip, a season-high 27 games over .500, and atop the International League West by 3.5 games with 28 remaining, while Durham fell into second place in the East by one game.

The Sounds sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning, including each of the first five. Mario Feliciano doubled off Josh Fleming (7-2), Weston Wilson walked, and Sal Frelick moved his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single.

Then Esteury Ruiz advanced his hitting streak to 15 games when he plated Wilson with a single off Kevin Herget, and Joey Wiemer later drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0.



Tyler Herb (5-5) won his third consecutive start. His only runs allowed came in the bottom of the fourth, and he yielded five hits, walked one and struck out four in the victory. Lucas Erceg, Hobie Harris and Trevor Kelley combined for four innings of two-hit shutout relief to finish it, with Kelley recording his seventh save.



The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm CT. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (11-2, 3.62) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (74-47), and right-hander Taj Bradley (1-3, 5.63) is set to pitch for Durham (67-55).

Post-Game Notes

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .371 (23-for-62) during his 15-game hitting streak…it’s the 2nd-longest by a Sound this season (Brice Turang, 17 games, July 26th-August 10th) and the 2nd-longest active streak in the International League.

Sal Frelick is hitting .417 (20-for-48) during his 12-game hitting streak…he also owns a 16-game on-base streak.

Joey Wiemer went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk…he is 9-for-19 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in five games in the series.

Hobie Harris tossed a scoreless inning of relief and has allowed one earned run in 10 innings in August…his ERA on the season is 1.80 (9er/45ip).

Trevor Kelley retired three straight left-handed batters to finish the game, including two pinch-hitters…left-handed hitters are 4-for-48 (.083) against him at Triple-A this season.

With Tyler Herb’s victory Saturday, the Sounds’ starting rotation is 11-2 with a 3.36 ERA (39er/104.1ip) in August.