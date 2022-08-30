83.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Franklin Street road closure for water main repair

Traffic detour; University Avenue and North Seventh Street

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main repair work on Franklin Street at 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, and will close the road from University Avenue to North Seventh Street.

Traffic will be detoured to University Avenue and North Seventh Street to avoid the work zone.

The water main repair work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened on Thursday, September 1st by approximately 2:00am.


About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

