Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Fatality Crash at Warfield Boulevard, Stonemeadow Drive

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the exact location of the crash that occurred on August 29th, 2022, that closed portions of Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road was at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Stonemeadow Drive.

The crash involved three vehicles. The first vehicle was a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by Charles Winchester (70 years old) from Clarksville, Tennessee.

The second vehicle was a 1997 Toyota 4 runner driven by Kendall Spiceland (70 years old) from Clarksville, Tennessee.

The final vehicle was a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Jonathan Rausch (52 years old) from Clarksville, Tennessee.
 
The crash is still under investigation. Based upon preliminary investigation, it appears that the Chevy Silverado ran the stop sign at Stonemeadow Drive, striking the Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling north on Warfield Boulevard, and causing it to overturn.
 
The Chevy Silverado then went into the path of the Nissan Sentra, traveling south on Warfield Boulevard, causing a head-on collision. The driver of the Toyota 4 runner (Kendall Spiceland) succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
 
CPD can confirm that the next of kin has been notified, but this is still an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released.
 
If anyone has information or video they did not produce yesterday, they are asked to contact the investigating officer. CPD investigator Victoria Crosby at 931.648.0656 ext. 5336

