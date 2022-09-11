APSU Women’s Golf sits in First at GolfWeek Fall Challenge

Pawleys Island, SC – It was a record-setting day for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, with Erica Scutt shooting a program-record seven-under 64 to lead the Governors to a program-record score of 279 in the first round of the GolfWeek Fall Challenge, Sunday, at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.

Austin Peay State University finished the day five-under par and is tied with Campbell and Lipscomb for the tournament lead after 18 holes at the par-71, 6,026-yard track. The Governors, Camels, and Bisons hold an eight-shot lead over fourth-place UNC Wilmington and are nine shots ahead of fifth-place USC Upstate.

“I can’t say enough good things about our team today,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “Each person played incredibly well, and I couldn’t be any prouder. Erica was dialed in and made birdie after birdie after birdie. Taylor played a bogey-free round of golf, which is one of the hardest things to do in this sport. But one of the things I’m most proud of is that not a single person on the team made worse than a bogey all day. That’s incredible.”



Scutt is also tied for the individual lead after carding seven birdies and an eagle to break the program record of 68, which was set in 2019. The sophomore opened the season with a birdie on the first hole and wrapped up the front nine with birdies on No. 5 and No. 9.



After the turn, Scutt birdied No. 10, No. 12, and No. 14 before carding an eagle on the par-five, 462-yard 14th hole. Scutt closed her round with bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes but used a birdie on the 17th to close the back nine at four-under-par.



Taylor Dedmen shot a four-under 67 and is in sole possession of fourth place at the GolfWeek Fall Challenge. Dedmen, who also broke the previous program record of 68, used four birdies and a bogey-free round to post the second-best 18-hole score in program history.



Shelby Pleasant shot a two-over 73 in her first round of the 2022 season and is tied for 32nd in the field. Pleasant birdied the eighth hole to move to one under on the way out but closed her round with a trio of back-nine bogeys.



Rounding out the scoring for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot a four-over 75 and is tied for 54th in the field of 104. After bogeying the second hole, Campbell recorded her only birdie on the par-three third hole, she finished her round with 12 pars and five bogeys.



Making her debut in the Austin Peay State University lineup, Maggie Glass carded a pair of birdies and shot a five-over 76 to finish tied for 63rd after one round.