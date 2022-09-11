Charlotte Knights score Six in the Ninth to defeat Nashville Sounds, 7-6

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds took a 6-1 lead to the bottom of the ninth on Sunday night and ended up with a 7-6 loss against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

With Columbus’ win at Louisville, the Sounds’ stunning defeat takes their lead atop the International League West Division to 2.5 games over Columbus with 15 remaining. The Sounds also lost a series for the first time since July 22nd-24th.

Down 1-0 in the third, the Sounds took a lead that looked like would hold the rest of the way. Esteury Ruiz launched a three-run homer off John Parke, and later in the inning Joey Wiemer smashed a solo shot for a 4-1 advantage. Then in the eighth, Wiemer tripled and scored on a Pablo Reyes double, and Pedro Severino singled home a run for a 6-1 lead.

Zack Brown struck out the first batter in the bottom of the ninth, but the next six Charlotte hitters reached. After Nick Ciuffo’s run-scoring single cut the lead to 6-4, Matt Hardy (3-1) replaced Brown, and Mark Payton hit a three-run walk-off home run to right field, his second home of the night and fourth in the series.



The loss spoiled a quality start by Caleb Boushley, who gave up one run on three hits over six strong innings in a no-decision. Matt Foster (1-0) got the win for the Knights (54-81).



The Sounds return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday night to start a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05pm CT. Right-hander Marcus Walden (0-3, 5.12) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (81-53), and right-hander Bryan Hoeing (7-5, 5.07) is slated to start for Jacksonville (73-61).

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick drew a walk in the third inning, advancing his on-base streak to 29 games, the 2nd-longest active streak in the International League (Freddy Fermin, Omaha, 31).

The Sounds’ loss on Sunday was just their second of the season when leading after eight innings (71-2).

The Sounds’ series loss was just their fifth of the season…their series record is 15-5-3.

Lucas Erceg tossed a scoreless seventh inning and has given up just two earned runs in his last 15 2/3 innings.

Joey Wiemer’s home run was his sixth as a Sound in 34 games and 21st of the season overall in 118 games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.