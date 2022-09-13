Fort Campbell to hold Retiree Appreciation Day on October 1st

Fort Campbell, KY – Dozens of agencies and vendors will provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day on October 1st, 2022 from 8:30am-2:00pm 1 at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue.

Partners range from organizations like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion to military-owned businesses like Black Rifle Coffee Company. Retirees can pick up informational pamphlets and promotional items from each table, and door prizes including a free TV will be available.

Retiree Appreciation Day is hosted annually to keep retired service members and their Families informed about the changes to their benefits and privileges, said Marcus Ufeanyui, retirement services officer, Fort Campbell Retirement Services Office.



Julius Anderson, assistant retirement services officer, Fort Campbell RSO, said all retirees are encouraged to participate, including those who were medically retired or who served in other military branches.



Event vendors allow retirees to get up-to-date information versus having to call the VA and wait to get an answer, said Betty Guthrie, lead human resources assistant.



“They’re able to talk with them one-on-one and get information from any of the vendors we have, whether it’s the VA, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion or any of the other organizations that support retirees and the military community,” Guthrie said.



Retirees can also receive routine immunizations against the flu, pneumonia, and shingles at the on-site health fair, which is among Retiree Appreciation Day’s most popular services.



Ufeanyui, who retired in 2016 after 21 years as a Soldier, said Retiree Appreciation Day is a way to show former service members that they’re an important part of the Army Family.



“Retirees are similar to recruiters because they continue to inspire people to serve,” he said. “And there’s a lot that’s changed in today’s military, so retirees are kind of like historians who can offer perspective from their years of service.”

There are still spaces available for vendors who want to show their support for retirees. Those interested are asked to call 270.798.3310 or 270.798.5280 to reserve a spot at no cost.Fort Campbell Courier reporter Ethan Steinquest contributed to this release.