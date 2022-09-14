Nashville Sounds smack down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps, 12-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put up runs early and often in their 12-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds found themselves playing from behind out of the gates but made up the deficit in a hurry. Brice Turang clubbed a RBI single that scored Esteury Ruiz, making it a 2-1 game in the first. Sal Frelick gave the good guys the lead with a three-run blast to the Band Box, his first homer in Triple-A. That homer made it a 4-2 Sounds lead in the second.

Ruiz was off and running after getting on base with three singles in his first three at-bats. After stealing three bases over the first three frames, he swiped second for his fourth steal, then took third base for his record-breaking fifth stolen base on the evening. His five stolen bases are the most by a Sound in a single game.

Pedro Severino and Weston Wilson tacked on a few more runs for the Sounds in the third, with Severino bring home Joey Wiemer on a sac fly, then Wilson doubling home Pablo Reyes. Jon Singleton and Wiemer combined for back-to-back RBI doubles to put Nashville up 8-3 in the sixth.



Victor Castaneda made his first start of the season with the Sounds and did not disappoint. The right-hander turned in a quality start, holding Jacksonville to three runs (all earned) on four hits and two walks in 6.0 innings. He struck out a couple, getting his first Triple-A win since September 26, 2021 vs. Columbus.



Up 8-4 at the seventh inning stretch, the Sounds hammered a couple of solo shots to reach the 10-run mark. Severino sent one over the wall in left field, then Frelick hit his second home run of the night to right field. Reyes clubbed a two-run double in the eighth to close out the Sounds scoring.



Ethan Small made his first relief appearance in his professional career, pitching the seventh inning (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Lucas Erceg pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Jake Cousins put away Jacksonville in the ninth.



Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Veteran right-hander Josh Lindblom (7-7, 4.41) starts for Nashville against left-hander Josh Rogers (2-6, 6.96) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI) extended his on-base streak to 31 games with his first Triple-A home run in the second inning. He is hitting .361 (44-for-122) with 29 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 14 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 31-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League.

Frelick leads the International League with 15 runs in the month of September.

Esteury Ruiz (3-for-4, R, K, 5 SB) became the first Sound to steal five bases on a game. The previous high was four stolen bases, set by Otis Nixon on August 31st, 1981 at Chattanooga.

Pedro Severino (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) has hit safely in eight of nine September games. He’s batting .441 (15-for-34) with 5 doubles and 3 homers in 9 games this month.

Victor Castaneda (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) recorded a quality start in his first game in Triple-A this season.

