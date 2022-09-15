Clarksville’s Nashville State Community College to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College Clarksville campus on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is holding a day-long celebration on September 29th, 2022 in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The community is invited to stop in and enjoy the festivities. There will be food trucks, local vendors, an emergency response class sponsored by Tennova, a special appearance by the College’s new mascot, a Blood Assurance blood drive for area clinics, and recreational activities.

Nashville State President Dr. Shanna Jackson, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and Clarksville-Montgomery Schools Director Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder will be speaking during a special ceremony beginning at 11:00am Notable state and local dignitaries have been invited.



“We are excited to celebrate 10 years at our Wilma Rudolph Boulevard campus with the community,” said Clarksville campus Director Kathleen Akers. “The future is looking very bright as Nashville State continues to expand its workforce and academic programs tailored to local needs, while building new and strengthening existing, lasting partnerships.”



Since opening its doors 10 years ago, Nashville State’s Clarksville campus has served 7,072 residents.



Plans are in the works to renovate and expand the campus. Earlier this year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee requested and the Tennessee General Assembly appropriated $34,080,000 that will create a community-based Center for Higher Education. Efforts are underway to raise additional funds from the community that will go towards this project, as required by the state.