Clarksville Tennessee National Guard officer Andrew Trescott earns commission as Army Second Lieutenant

Woodlawn, TN – A Clarksville police officer graduated from the Tennessee National Guards’ Officer Candidate School in Smyrna and earned his commission as a second lieutenant in the Tennessee Army National Guard on August 13th, 2022.

2nd Lt. Andrew Trescott completed the 18-month traditional OCS program that is designed to turn officer candidates into platoon leaders in the U.S. Army.

The program is broken down into four phases and is completed through monthly weekend drills and two, 15-day training sessions held in the summer. Officer candidates are tested mentally and physically to develop their leadership skills in a high-stress environment.

“It was the toughest military school, or school in general, that I have ever done,” said Trescott. “I am glad that it wasn’t easy though, because it made me feel like I had truly accomplished something, and also built my confidence that any officer coming from Tennessee’s OCS program is prepared to handle a platoon of Soldiers.”



He will serve as a platoon leader for Lexington’s 251st Military Police Company.



In his civilian career, Trescott serves as a police officer for the city of Clarksville and hopes that his time with the police department helps him become a better leader of Soldiers.



“I am looking forward to using my knowledge and experience gained in the civilian side to make me a better leader in the military, and vice versa,” said Trescott.



Trescott said he joined the Guard to help pay for school and was able to obtain his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, debt free, from Austin Peay University (APSU) in 2018.