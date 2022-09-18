Nashville Sounds beat Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 8-5

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds erased an early deficit and held off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to take an 8-5 win in front of 7,748 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The victory was Nashville’s fourth in the six-game series, giving them their 16th series win of the season.
Trailing 4-1 in the middle of the fourth, Nashville drew even after several huge homers. Cam Devanney hit his second home run as a Sound to left field, a two-run blast that also scored Jon Singleton. Two batters later, Weston Wilson made it a 4-4 game with a solo shot to left.
The Sounds took the lead thanks to back-to-back hits in the fifth. Esteury Ruiz got things started with a double, stole third, then scored on Singleton’s RBI single to make it a 5-4 game.
Four consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh gave Nashville a few insurance runs. Jonathan Davis doubled and scored on Ruiz’s base knock. Devanney tacked on another RBI with a single that scored Ruiz a few batters later. Before the inning was out, Singleton raced home on a wild pitch for the eighth run.
Hobie Harris nailed down his sixth save of the season, stranding a baserunner in an otherwise quiet ninth inning.
The Sounds will travel to Louisville for a six-game series against the Bats on Monday. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (1-0, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 1.65) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Louisville Slugger Field.
Post-Game Notes
- Nashville’s magic number to clinch the International League West Division is six.
- Sal Frelick (0-for-3, RBI, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 35 games with a hit by pitch in the first inning. He is hitting .353 (49-for-139) with 31 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 16 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 35-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League.
- Trevor Gott (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four over 1.2 innings in his third rehab appearance with the Sounds.
- Jonath Davis, Esteury Ruiz, Jon Singleton, Cam Devanney, and Weston Wilson had multi-hit games… it was Davis’s 15th with Nashville, Ruiz’s 13th, Singleton’s 25th, Devanney’s 2nd and Wilson’s 22nd.
- Frelick, Wilson, and Ruiz each stole a base in the win.
