Marsha Blackburn Report: It’s Time To End Soft-On-Crime Policies

Washington, D.C. – Soft-on-crime policies have emboldened criminals and endangered our communities. It is a concept Tennesseans have become all too familiar with this month.

Weak prosecutors, relaxed sentencing, and anti-police protests have made upholding justice all the more difficult for the brave men and women in law enforcement. Americans don’t want the ‘Defund the Police’ agenda; they want criminals behind bars and police officers on the streets.

In response to the rising crime in our communities, I have introduced legislation and have sent a letter with Senator Bill Hagerty urging President Joe Biden to promote safety and support our law enforcement.

Peiter Zatko filed lawful whistleblower disclosures with Congress and several government agencies about flaws with Twitter’s data security and privacy practices. I questioned Twitter whistleblower Zatko during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the company’s reckless handling of sensitive user data. Twitter ignored child porn on their website, allowed foreign agents to infiltrate the company, and actively censored the truth about COVID’s origin. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must investigate Mr. Zatko’s claims to ensure Twitter is held to account and other Big Tech companies are not encouraged to follow suit.

The statute of limitations for sexual abuse offenses should never prohibit young survivors from getting the justice they deserve. My bipartisan bill, the Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act of 2021, abolishes the civil child sexual abuse statute of limitations and will help guarantee survivors their day in court. I am pleased to announce that my legislation is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.

This Tuesday, I hosted Tennessee Tuesday with Senator Bill Hagerty. There’s nothing better than starting off Tuesday mornings with a cup of coffee and great conversations with folks from the Volunteer State! Sign up here to join us during your next visit to Washington.

