62.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 10, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Vehicle, Pedestrian Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle, Pedestrian Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Terminal Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department reponds to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Drive
Clarksville Police Department reponds to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Sunday night, October 9th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:32pm when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.


The pedestrian has been flown by life-flight helicopter to Skyline Medical Center and his status is unknown at this time. FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Cheyenne Maddox Indicted with Criminal Homicide
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online