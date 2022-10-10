Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle, Pedestrian Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Terminal Drive

Clarksville, TN – Sunday night, October 9th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:32pm when a vehicle traveling south on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard turned onto Terminal Road and struck a pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the street.

The pedestrian has been flown by life-flight helicopter to Skyline Medical Center and his status is unknown at this time. FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.