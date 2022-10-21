APSU Women’s Tennis continues success at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned eight victories on its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Both Governors’ doubles pairings advanced to the main draw rounds after winning their second qualifying round match.

Denise Torrealba and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Xavier’s pairing of Abby Nugent and Abigail Siminski, 8-7 (6) in their opening main draw round to advance to the round of 16. There, they will face Louisville’s Andrea Di Palma and Tatiana Simova on Friday at 9:00am.



The APSU Govs’ second main draw pairing of Melody Hefti and Jana Leder dropped a narrow, 8-6 decision against the No. 4 doubles team in the tournament from Tennessee. However, the pairing automatically advanced to the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket, after their opponents withdrew prior to the match due to injury.



Asia Fontana and Lucy Lascheck won their first doubles match of the tournament in an 8-1 victory against Northern Kentucky’s Sylivia Gray and Sofia Tandelova, and advanced to the next round due to injury from their opponents.



After sweeping their singles matches on Thursday, Leder, Torrealba and Hefti dropped their Main Draw Singles Round of 64. Torrealba dropped a 6-1, 7-6(5) decision against Miami (OH)’s Rico Laura, while Leder and Hefti fell to the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds in the tournament, respectively.



Austin Peay State University split its Flight B Singles matches, with Ayden Kujawa claiming a three-set win against Belmont’s Taylor Trondson, while Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Tennessee State’s 6-1, 6-2.

Day Two Results

Qualifying Doubles (Round of 32)

Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Lauren Lemonds / Hu Xiaowei (IU), 8-3

Melody Hefti / Jana Leder (APSU) def. Viktoria Kliimand / Abigail Solomon (BEL), 8-5

Main Draw Doubles (Round of 32)

Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Abby Nugent / Abigail Siminski (XU), 8-7 (6)

Catherine Aulia / Esther Adeshina (UT) def. Melody Hefti / Jana Leder (APSU), 8-6

Main Draw Doubles – Consolation

Jana Leder / Melody Hefti (APSU) def. Jamilah Snells / Chunxi Xin (UofL), Walkover/injury

Main Draw Singles (Round of 64)

Rebeka Mertena [1] (UT) def. Jana Leder (APSU), 6-2, 6-1

Rico Laura (MU) def. Denise Torrealba (APSU), 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Holly Staff [4] (VANDY) def. Melody Hefti (APSU), 7-5, 6-2

B Flight Doubles (Round of 32)

Asia Fontana / Lucy Lascheck (APSU) def. Sylvia Gray / Sofiya Tandelova (NKU), 8-1

B Flight Doubles (Round of 16)

Asia Fontana / Lucy Lascheck (APSU) def. Nicole Abel / Lucia Garriguez Melendez [1], Walkover/Injury

B Flight Singles (Round of 64)

Sofiya Tandelova (NKU) def. Asia Fontana (APSU), 6-1, 6-3

Ayden Kujawa (APSU) def. Taylor Trondson (BEL), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Franka Sindici (TSU), 6-1, 6-2

Sana Garakani (MTSU) def. Lucy Lascheck (APSU), 6-4, 6-2