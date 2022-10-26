Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball announces Tip-off times, TV schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball tip-off times and TV designations for its 2022-23 schedule were finalized Tuesday.

In total, the Governors are scheduled to appear on ESPN+ 27 times, starting Wednesday, November 2nd, with an exhibition against Fisk at 7:00pm CT inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University is set to play on FloSports twice and ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network+ once each.

Austin Peay State University begins its regular season on November 7th, at North Carolina State. The game begins at 7:00pm.

Single-game tickets for any of the Governors’ 15 regular-season home contests start as low as $10.00 and can be purchased:

in-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Dunn Center;

online;

via email (jmitchell@ssellc.com);

by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).

The 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule is available here.