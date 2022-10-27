Austin Peay State University announces Fan Experience for Saturday’s football game against Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – We have said it before and we’ll say it again, this is one you will not want to miss!

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics has unveiled its fan experience plans ahead of the Governors’ Saturday 3:00pm, Healthcare and First Responders and Blackout game against Jacksonville State at Fortera Stadium.

Defend The Fort

The Governors look to defend Fortera Stadium and their 4-0 home record this season against another long-time rival in Jacksonville State.



Saturday’s game is the first and last time Austin Peay State University and Jacksonville State will face one another in ASUN Conference play, as the Gamecocks have begun the process of transitioning to Conference USA and the FBS.



The APSU Govs won their previous two games against the Gamecocks, including a 52-33 win in a “Blackout” the last time JSU visited Fortera Stadium, September 28th, 2019.

Black Out

Wear red on Friday, but black on Saturday as the APSU game against JSU is a Black Out! Fans are encouraged to wear black as they head to Fortera Stadium to watch the Governors face the Gamecocks.

Gameday Sponsor – Tennova Healthcare

Tennova Healthcare is the official gameday sponsor for Saturday’s Healthcare and First Responders Game! They will be giving away red footballs at all gates prior to the game.

Tailgate Alley

Fans, parents, Greek Life, and numerous other organizations are all set for the fifth Tailgate Alley of the season, are you?

There are only a few select spots remaining for Tailgate Alley! Call the ticket office today at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to reserve your spot!

Tailgate Alley is located in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. Beginning at 1:30pm, Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to further parking for the day.

Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street has seen record-breaking numbers all season and Saturday’s game will be no different!

Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment!

Businesses and groups featured on Stache Street this week include Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph, the APSU Bookstore, Janae’s, More Salty, Optimize U, and the Tennessee Department of Drugs.

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 12:30pm and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium!

SMASH! BANG!… A Car?!

You asked, we answered. The Smash Car is back for the second time this season!

Take out some anger and take a few swings at our free car smash which will be located outside of the Wendy’s Gate for all fans in attendance.

Senior Day

Austin Peay State University will honor 10 football student-athletes – Kam Ruffin, Josh Samuel, Joshua DeCambre, Ray Horton, Tre Williams, Jariel Wilson, Devin Smith, Aaron Odom, Chukwuemeka Manning Jr., Ethan Caselberry – and head of student managers, Alex Edwards, for Senior Day prior to Saturday’s game.

GOMB Day

The Governors Own Marching Band will be joined by local band members from across Clarksville and Montgomery County throughout the game and will perform a special halftime performance.

Clarksville Jeep Crew

The Clarksville Jeep Crew is coming to Stacheville! They will be set up outside of Tailgate Alley and will be taking fans’ votes for the best looking Jeep.

Costume Free Admission

Kids 12 and under that show up to Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State dressed up in their Halloween costumes get in free!

DJ Snacks

Clarksville’s very own local legend, DJ Snacks, returns to the sidelines for the Govs game on Saturday! He will keep the crowd hyped all afternoon as the Govs take on the Gamecocks!

Flu Vaccine Clinic

Austin Peay State University will host a free flu vaccine clinic for faculty, staff and students from 1:00pm-3:00pm between the Jenkins Gate and Maynard Family gate prior to Saturday’s game.