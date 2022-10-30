Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road.

At approximately 10:59pm, Friday night, a 12-year-old female was hit by a motorist when the child ran out into the roadway.

The juvenile has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time. The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard have been shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Trenton Road.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are processing the scene and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.