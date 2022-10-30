61 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 30, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near...
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Pedestrian stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police working a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
Clarksville Police working a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was stuck on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road.

At approximately 10:59pm, Friday night, a 12-year-old female was hit by a motorist when the child ran out into the roadway.

The juvenile has been flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and her status is unknown at this time. The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard have been shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Trenton Road.

[470cneter]

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are processing the scene and this is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

Previous article#3 Tennessee Football drops #19 Kentucky Wildcats 44-6 at Neyland Stadium
Next articleTry these Simple Tricks For Spooky Halloween Treats
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online