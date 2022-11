Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) along with Clarksville Fire Rescue has responded to a Semi Tractor Trailer crash on Interstate 24 West.

Currently, I-24 West is shut down at Mile Marker 1 and traffic is being diverted at Exit 4. I-24 East is currently shut down and expected to be opened back up shortly.

This is an ongoing situation and information will be updated shortly.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.