Centennial of Governor Austin Peay’s election is November 7th

Clarksville, TN – One hundred years ago, on November 7th, 1922, a Clarksville lawyer named Austin Peay was elected Tennessee’s next governor.

He was inaugurated in January 1923, but the legacy of service established on that November night has continued to thrive a century later in the school named in his honor – Austin Peay State University (APSU).

On this centennial of Governor Peay’s election, the University is looking back on that historic moment.

In 1929, T.H. Alexander published a short biography of the late governor in “Austin Peay: A Governor of Tennessee.” The book also contained state papers and public addresses by the Peay. Here is how Alexander described the election:



“Austin Peay was swept into the Governorship by a majority of almost 40,000 breaking all records in a gubernatorial race. With him went a Legislature that was to establish a new mark in Tennessee for unselfish service and economy.



“Deeply moved, the Governor-elect shed tears at a victory celebration at Clarksville the night after the election, as he paid tribute to Colonel Luke Lea, A. B. Broadbent, and other loyal friends who had stood at his side during the battle. In the boxes at his old law office were thousands of congratulatory messages.



“On the next day, Austin Peay went back to work, not at his private law practice but to study the baffling figures on state finances and to map out his program in concrete form for the Legislature. His favorite study was in his home at Clarksville with large charts in front of him.”



Below is more information on Governor Peay, based on Alexander’s biography.

Early Life

Austin Peay was born June 1st, 1876, near Hopkinsville Kentucky. Although he started college life at Washington and Lee in Virginia, he went to Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, the next year to be closer to home. He became a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and kept the old key to his room at Centre until he died. At 19, after his graduation from Centre and his admission to the bar at Hopkinsville, Peay married Sally Hurst of Clarksville. They had two children, Austin and Amaryllis.

For six years, Austin Peay worked at his law practice. Then in 1901, he was elected to the Tennessee’s House of Representatives to represent Montgomery County. His battle against Gen. Lawrence D. Tyson, of Knoxville, over who would be the speaker of the House was one of the most spectacular deadlocks in state history. They battled for 100 ballots before Peay lost. Peay served two terms in the Tennessee legislature and became chairman of the Democratic state executive committee.

Becoming Governor

At 30, Peay returned to his law practice in Clarksville. The practice grew so large that financially, he thought he might have to make the sacrifice of holding the governorship sooner than he’d expected. He lost the race for governor in 1918 and refused to run in 1920.

However, when the state’s financial situation became desperate, Peay decided to run for governor in 1922. Peay stressed tax reform, the completion of the long-delayed state highway system, the lengthening of the public school term, and the building of more schools.

On November 7th, 1922, Austin Peay won the election becoming the next governor of Tennessee. He would go on to be elected to three terms.

His Legacy

Peay had suffered for years with high blood pressure and an overworked heart. After an outpouring of public support, he decided to run for that third term in 1926 and won. But on the afternoon of Sunday, October 2nd, 1927, as he rested at the executive mansion, the years of overwork and worry took their toll. The governor was stricken with a cerebral hemorrhage and died.

What is the legacy of Austin Peay? He reorganized state government, which included establishing what is now the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). His education bill brought eight-month school terms to every Tennessee county. And we enjoy the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Reelfoot Lake State Park largely due to his foresight.

That 1922 election, a century ago, also ultimately led to the establishment of Austin Peay State University, which has worked to serve this region for the last 95 years.