Tennessee Titans defeated Kansas City Chiefs in their last meeting

Week 7: Tennessee Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3

Sunday, October 24th, 2021 | 12:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 7 of the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Kansas City Chiefs and won by a score of 27-3. Tennessee’s defense limited Kansas City to 334 total yards, including just 67 yards in the first half, and tallied four sacks and three takeaways in the victory.

Offensively, the Titans converted eight-of-12 third-down chances (66.7 percent) and possessed the ball for 36 minutes and 21 seconds.

Tennessee put together two touchdown drives in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead. On the opening drive, WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones caught first-down passes, and RB Derrick Henry added 20 total yards before Henry took the direct snap and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to TE MyCole Pruitt.

On the ensuing Kansas City possession, OLB Bud Dupree sacked Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on third down to force Kansas City to punt. Beginning the possession at their own three-yard line, Tennessee constructed a 97-yard scoring drive that included a 46-yard pass from QB Ryan Tannehill to Brown. Ultimately, Tannehill threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brown for a 14-0 Titans advantage.



In the second quarter, Tennessee extended the lead to 27-0 after scoring 13 points. The Titans took six minutes and 39 seconds off the clock with their first scoring drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal by K Randy Bullock.



On the first play of the following Chiefs possession, Mahomes’ pass was broken up by LB David Long Jr. and intercepted by LB Rashaan Evans to give Tennessee possession at the Kansas City 46-yard line.



Tennessee capitalized on the turnover with an eight-play scoring drive that included an 11-yard first-down rush by Henry and a 20-yard first-down catch by Jones. The possession was capped off with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Tannehill to make it 24-0, Titans.



On the Chiefs following possession, with under two minutes remaining in the half, Mahomes scrambled up the middle for 13 yards but S Kevin Byard flew in and forced him to fumble the football. S Matthias Farley recovered the ball to give the Titans possession at the Tennessee 49-yard line. Bullock then converted a 51-yard field goal to give the Titans a 27-0 advantage heading into halftime.



In the third quarter, Kansas City Chiefs put up their lone score of the day on a 51-yard drive that resulted in Chiefs K Harrison Butker converting a 42-yard field goal. The Tennessee defense did not allow Kansas City to score another point, as the Tennessee Titans sealed their third consecutive victory with a 27-3 home win over the Chiefs.