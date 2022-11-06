Clarksville Gas and Water Department warns Public of Misleading Direct Mail Marketing Tactics

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is aware of recent misleading direct mail marketing tactics occurring in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Some citizens recently received a packaged water test kit labeled as “Clarksville Annual Water Test Notice” by mail from an out-of-town entity. Please be aware that these water test kits have NO affiliation with the Clarksville Gas and Water Department.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department encourages customers to report misleading or suspicious marketing or communications you believe to be associated with your Gas & Water utility service by calling their office at 931.645.7400 to confirm before acting on any instructions.



The expert staff at the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant work around the clock monitoring drinking water quality through approved sampling and testing methods to ensure your drinking water meets or exceeds all State of Tennessee and EPA regulations. The Clarksville Gas and Water Department DOES NOT utilize any direct mailing for water quality sampling.



Please call the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440 with questions or concerns regarding water quality or view the City of Clarksville Annual Drinking Water Quality Report containing important water quality information on the Gas & Water website, www.cityofclarksville.com/2021 water quality report.

