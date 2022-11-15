Austin Peay State University Football’s Demetries Ford, Jevon Jackson earn ASUN Weekly Honors

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football defensive back Demetries Ford and running back Jevon Jackson were named the ASUN Conference’s Defensive and Freshman Player of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

Ford, who is tied for second in the FCS in passes defended per game (1.8) and is tied for the lead in pass breakups (18), earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after intercepting a pair of passes in the Governors’ 31-14 win at Kennesaw State. The South Miami, Florida native added three tackles against the Owls as well.



The two-pick performance was the first multi-interception game of Ford’s career and made him the first Gov with two interceptions in a game since Shamari Simmons accomplished the same feat against Tennessee Tech (11/20/21). Ford’s 18 passes defended are the second most in a season in program history behind Corey Phillips’ 19 passes defended in 2002.



Jackson led the Governors’ offense to another 200-yard rushing performance with 10 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns – all in the second half. It was the first multi-touchdown game of Jackson’s career, with him finding the endzone from six and 23 yards out.



A Decatur, Alabama native, Jackson leads ASUN freshmen with 564 yards and four rushing touchdowns, he ranks 11th and tied for 13th overall, respectively, in those categories.



Ford’s first ASUN Defensive Player of the Week award makes him the second Governor to earn the award this season, joining Antoine Williams. Jackson’s second Freshman of the Week award marks the sixth time and the second-straight week that the Govs have claimed that honor. The Governors have won the ASUN Freshman of the Week award in six of the 12 weeks it has been awarded this season, with Jackson, Kam Thomas, and Kellen Stewart all picking up the honors twice.



Central Arkansas’ Kylin James and Jarrod Barnes were named the league’s offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.