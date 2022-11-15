APSU Athletics morns loss of longtime Voice of the Governors, Bill Herndon

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department is saddened to announce the passing of long time “Voice of the Governors” Bill Herndon, who passed November 14th at the age of 76.

A Clarksville native, Herndon got his start with Austin Peay State University working alongside the late Earl Walton during football and basketball broadcasts in the 1970s while also calling local prep action.

He took over full-time play-by-play duties and served three stints (1982-87, 1991-93 and 1996-99) in that role. One of the highlights of his first tenure was APSU’s upset of Illinois in the 1987 NCAA Tournament in Birmingham.

Herndon also spent six years as Austin Peay State University’s public address announcer and was one of the first presidents of the Governors Club. He also served as a mentor to many individuals breaking into the business, including his successor Walker, longtime Austin Peay Sports Information Director Brad Kirtley and current APSU radio voice David Loos.



Herndon was recognized in 2016 with the Ohio Valley Conference’s Media Lifetime Achievement honor, presented to a media member who formerly covered the league. He also served as the first president of the Govs Club.



A celebration of Herndon’s life will be held at Neal-Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with visitation at 2:00pm, Sunday with funeral services to follow at 5:00pm.