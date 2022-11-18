Taco John’s® brings back Nachos Navidad® for the Holidays

Cheyenne, WY – ‘Tis the season to be jolly and give back with Taco John’s Nachos Navidad®!

The popular quick-service restaurant is kicking off the holiday season with its annual, limited-time Nachos Navidad® promotion.

A cheery, bright twist on Taco John’s popular Super Nachos, Nachos Navidad® is made with festive red, green and yellow chips topped with seasoned American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

And, in the spirit of giving, Taco John’s donates a portion of proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® order purchased through December 29th to charities selected by local franchisees. Each franchised location may choose a charity to support.



This year, local community organizations include #ForMak, Food Bank of Iowa, Avera’s Race Against Cancer, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Toys for Tots, local food banks, local first responder organizations and many more.



“Taco John’s has made it our mission to give back to the communities we have the privilege to serve,” said Taco John’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Creel. “It’s an honor to bring holiday cheer through our Nachos Navidad® promotion again this year, and we look forward to raising a lot of money for some outstanding nonprofit groups during this season of giving.”

For nearly three decades, many Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® purchase to a worthy cause in their local community. The hyper-local donation approach has collectively raised millions of dollars in support of hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

