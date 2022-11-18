Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball defeats South Florida, 62-60

Tampa, FL – Elijah Hutchins-Everett canned a game-winning trey with 1:22 to play, giving the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team its first-ever win in five tries against South Florida, 62-60, on Thursday in the Yuengling Center.

Both teams played their first of three games in the Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire.

The Governors held the Bulls scoreless for a 7:37 span to build a 27-6 edge midway through the first half. Shon Robinson’s second three of the evening concluded a 27-2 onslaught by Austin Peay (2-2) over a 9:51 stretch.



South Florida (0-4) countered with a 10-0 run and closed within two, 42-40, at intermission.



The second period featured four ties and three lead changes. Austin Peay’s Carlos Paez twice tied the affair, at the 8:05 and 4:58 marks down the stretch. Trailing 60-56 with 3:52 to go, the Governors scored the final six points to pull out the victory. Caleb-Stone Carrawell burred a trey from the corner with 2:45 on the clock, and Hutchins-Everett put his team in front for good.



Sean Durugordon ended with a career-high 15 points in the win, as four of his five made field goals were from distance. Stone-Carrawell had 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 clip from the free throw line. Hutchins-Everett had 11 points, going 2-of-2 from 3 and 3-of-4 from the stripe. Shon Robinson scored in double-figures for the fourth-straight game after tallying 10 points in the first 20 minutes, going 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep.



The Governors’ Jalen Ware pulled down eight boards. Hutchins-Everett and Durugordon each had six. Paez dished out six assists in addition to his eight points.



Austin Peay State University shot 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from the floor in the second half and 60 percent (6-of-10) from deep.



The APSU Govs shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52) overall and 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from 3-point range. Austin Peay recorded 15 assists on 20 made field goals.



The Governors got 21 points from their reserves, compared to just 15 by the Bulls.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team faces Albany on Monday, November 21st, at 11:00am CT in the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL.