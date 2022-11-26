Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County gets grant from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announces $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grantmaking process.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (HFHMCTN) has received a $10,000 grant to partially fund the construction of a Habitat home to be purchased by a low-income family in 2023.

The current housing crisis has left families with little to no affordable options for purchasing a home and rent prices have skyrocketed. According to the federal office of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), fair market rent for a three-bedroom home or apartment in Montgomery County for fiscal year 2022 is estimated to be $1,293.

For many families living on fixed incomes or working minimum wage or low wage jobs, this payment alone may be more than what they earn in a month. Habitat for Humanity seeks to build affordable homes for these families to improve their quality of life and encourage homeownership for all income brackets.

“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofit organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. More information on the grant process is online at www.cfmt.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN



Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals.

For more information, call 615.321.4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.