Clarksville, TN – On Saturday night, December 3rd, the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government held the 63rd Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Clarksville. The theme this year was “Christmas Movies.”

Despite the cold weather, the streets were packed with families, friends, and children waiting for the parade and full of holiday cheer.

There were over 100 entries in this year’s parade.

