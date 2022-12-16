Planters Bank Presents… “It’s A Wonderful Life” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Start off the week before Christmas with an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville. For our final film of 2022, Planters Bank Presents… Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” on the screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 6:00pm.

With the endearing message that “no one is a failure who has friends,” Frank Capra’s heartwarming masterpiece continues to endure, and after 75 years this beloved film still remains as powerful and moving as the day it was made.

In this classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing him what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG / Running time: 130 minutes / Release year: 1946 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

