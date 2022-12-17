APSU Women’s Tennis signs Loca Bohlen

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison has added Luca Bohlen to the Governors’ 2023-24 recruiting class.

A Berlin, Germany native, she attends Sportschule in Olympiapark – Poelchau-Schule where she holds a German Women’s Tennis Ranking of 92 and a career-high International Tennis Federation Pro Ranking of 1580.

Bohlen won a pair of qualifying matches at the 15K W15 Erwitte Open this August to advance to the tournament’s main draw. She also advanced to the semifinals of the 18U German Tennis Tournament earlier this year.

“We are very excited to have Luca join the Austin Peay family,” said Sorbello Morrison. “She has great international experience playing German Nationals and Professional Women’s Tournaments. Her results speak for themselves. She’s had great wins recently over high-ranked players and her game is going to continue to improve over her time at APSU.

“She has the determination and will to take her to the next level. She fits in perfectly with our program and the Total Gov Concept!”

Bohlen is Sorbello Morrison’s first addition to the 2023-24 recruiting class and is set to make her collegiate debut in the APSU Governors’ 2023 fall campaign.

