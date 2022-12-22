APSU Football signs eight during Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden and the Governors coaching staff added eight signees during December’s early signing period, with six prep standouts and a pair impact junior college transfers joining the Govs, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University’s offensive line unit will get an infusion in in-state prep talent, with Leo Gonzalez (Lenoir City) and Ty Williams (Greeneville) bringing always-needed size to the offensive front. Also staying in the Volunteer State, linebacker Garrett Hawkins (Sevierville) and defensive lineman Jaden McKinney (Collierville) will help the Governors reload on the defensive side of the ball.

Hawkins wrapped up his prep career as the all-time leading tackler at Sevier County and McKinney’s 0.8467 composite score on 247Sports.com makes him the second highest-rated recruit in program history. Linebacker Frank Caldwell III (Atlanta, Georgia) and defensive lineman Kyan Miller (Lexington, Kentucky) also join what was the best defense in the ASUN Conference in 2022 and are each expected to make an immediate impact on the front seven.

Looking to the junior college ranks for a pair of playmaking wide receivers, the APSU Governors added Jones County’s Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon, Mississippi) and Garden City’s MJ Singleton (Lubbock, Texas). Nickelberry ranked seventh in the NJCAA with seven touchdown catches in 2022 and Singleton’s four touchdown grabs were the 28th-best mark in the NJCAA.

Gonzalez and Singleton will join the Governors for the spring semester and be eligible to participate in spring practice as early enrollees. The December signing period continues through Friday. Walden and the Austin Peay State University coaching staff then turn their attention toward the February signing period, which opens February 1st.

For more off-season news and updates on APSU football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Austin Peay State University Football December 2022 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Frank Caldwell III † 6-2 215 LB Smyrna, Georgia Pace Academy Leo Gonzalez † 6-4 295 OL Lenoir City, Tennessee Lenoir City HS Garrett Hawkins † 6-2 220 LB Sevierville, Tennessee Sevier County HS Jaden McKinney † 6-4 280 OL/DL Collierville, Tennessee Collierville HS Kyan Miller † 6-3 230 DL Lexington, Kentucky Henry Clay HS Ashton Nickelberry † 5-10 184 WR Brandon, Mississippi Brandon HS MJ Singleton † 5-10 170 WR Lubbock, Texas Monterey HS Ty Williams † 6-4 276 OL Greeneville, Tennessee Greeneville HS

† – signed during December early signing period (8)