Cold Weather Tips from the Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville, TN – With frigid temperatures forecasted for today, Thursday, December 22nd, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) shares several important preventive cold weather tips that may be helpful to protect household water pipes from freezing and possible damage when cold weather brings freezing temperatures.

Cold Weather Precautions

Identify, repair, or caulk any opening that allows the flow of outside air inside

Close foundation air vents

Unhook hoses from faucets and yard meters

Identify any exposed piping or outside faucets that require insulation or heat tape to avoid freezing

Open sink cabinet doors to allow heat to circulate around pipes, especially those located on exterior walls

A trickle of water from the faucet can help prevent pipes from freezing

Winterize or protect backflow preventers

Keep the water meter lid closed

Drain water from irrigation lines

When away from home, set the thermostat no lower than 55°F and have someone check the home daily

Know where the household water shut-off valve is located in the event of a household water pipe leak

Natural gas heating systems should be cleaned and checked routinely to increase safety and efficiency

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department is fully staffed and prepared to assist the public with their water emergencies around the clock; however, during peak service order requests, there may be longer response times. Our customers are important to us and technicians work diligently to respond to each call as expediently as possible.

Please keep in mind that Clarksville Gas and Water service technicians cannot repair household water leaks, customer lateral line leaks or repair natural gas appliances. Please call a licensed plumber for those repairs.

What to do if you smell natural gas?

Natural gas is a safe, reliable, and efficient energy source we especially enjoy during cold temperatures for heating, but it’s important to be attentive to how your natural gas appliances are performing. If you detect a strong odor of natural gas, take the following steps for safety.

Leave the premises immediately ensuring to leave doors open to allow for ventilation

Go to a neighbor’s and call Clarksville Gas and Water at 931.645.7400, after hours 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am, weekends and holidays or call 911 if the odor is very strong

Do not turn electrical switches or devices on or off or use a phone because an electric spark could ignite natural gas if it’s present in the air

Please call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department office to report a water leak or if you detect a strong natural gas odor at 931.645.7400 during normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday or 931.645.0116 after hours, 4:30pm-8:00am, Monday-Friday and weekends and holidays.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

