Wind Chill Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee. The Wind Chill Warning is from 10:00pm Thursday until noon on Friday.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills will be as low as 15 below zero to 25 below zero.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.