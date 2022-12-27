Clarksville Gas and Water Department experiencing very high customer calls, wait times

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is experiencing a very high volume of customer calls and long wait times. Customers are urged to be patient and wait on the phone to keep their queue in line for the next available operator.

Clarksville Gas and Water on-call personnel are being dispatched to assist the public with their gas, water, and sewer emergencies as calls are received; however, there may be longer response times during these periods of high-volume calls for service order requests.

The following Gas & Water customer bill payment and account management options are available.

WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online payment.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone.

24 Hour Kiosk Paysites

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1801 Ashland City Road

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

3880 Trenton Road

111 Cunningham Lane

2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Please call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.0116 to report gas, water and sewer emergencies during inclement weather office closings, after hours (Monday-Friday 8:00am to 4:30pm), weekends and holidays.

