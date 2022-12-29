Clarksville-Montgomery County weekend Weather Forecast, December 29th-January 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Rain is in the forecast for most of the weekend in Clarksville-Montgomery County. It is currently 54 degrees with slight rain.

The high Thursday should be around 59 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. There can be wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night, the low will be 50 degrees with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Rain amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch.

On Friday, showers continue. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees. That night, the low will be 51 degrees and a 100% chance of showers.

Rain is again in the forecast for Saturday with a 60 percent chance of showers. It will be cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and the high will be 58 degrees. On Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, the low will be 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Come Sunday, New Year’s Day, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of around 42 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Monday with a 20% chance in the morning and a 50% chance in the afternoon. The high will be 65 degrees. Monday night, there is a 100% chance of rain with possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 55 degrees.