Clarksville Police Department to increase presence New Year’s Eve

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve.
Clarksville Police Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement.
CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD.
New Year’s Eve Tips:
- Think Before You Drink: Don’t drink and drive. If you plan on drinking, designate a driver, or utilize other transportation.
- Park Smart: Don’t make it easy for criminals to break into your vehicle. Remove all valuables from unattended vehicles, including firearms.
- Respect your Neighbors: Fireworks are only allowed between 6:00pm and 12:00 midnight on the 31st and between 6:00pm and 10:00pm on the 30th and 1st. The anti-noise ordinance still applies. Between the hours of 6:00am and midnight, sounds can’t be more significant than (70) dB(A), and between the hours of midnight and 6:00am, sounds can’t be more significant than sixty-five (65) dB(A). Impulsive sounds can’t be more significant than eighty (80) dB(A) at any time.