News

Isaiah Porter Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Aggravated Robbery

Isaiah Porter
Isaiah Porter

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CGW) is currently looking for Isaiah Porter, born on 2/3/2002, for aggravated robbery.

On October 24th, 2022, CPD responded to an armed robbery on Riverside Drive in which Mr. Porter was identified as one of the assailants.

Anyone with information about Mr. Porter’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

