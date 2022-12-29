Tennessee Titans defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-14 in their last meeting

Tennessee Titans 28, Dallas Cowboys 14

Week 9 • Monday, November 5th, 2018 | 7:15pm CT | AT&T Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 9 of the 2018 season, the Titans traveled to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football and won by a score of 28-14.

On Dallas’ opening drive, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott moved the chains and drove his team into field goal range. However, Dallas missed a scoring opportunity as Cowboys K Brett Maher’s 38-yard attempt went wide right.

As the Titans took the field, QB Marcus Mariota moved the offense 11 yards down the field before he was strip-sacked by Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence. Cowboys LB Sean Lee recovered the ball as Dallas regained possession at the Tennessee 15-yard line. Dallas capitalized on the turnover as Prescott connected with Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for a four-yard touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, with Dallas driving, the Tennessee defense was able to force a turnover and put points on the board. Under pressure at the six-yard line, Prescott threw an interception in the endzone to S Kevin Byard.

Mariota and the Tennessee offense took over and engineered a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ate eight minutes and 55 seconds off the clock. RB Dion Lewis contributed 18 rushing yards and WR Corey Davis tallied 37 receiving yards, as ultimately RB Derrick Henry ran in a one-yard touchdown to tie the score 7-7.

In the second quarter, Mariota orchestrated two big back-to-back plays. First, he completed a 36-yard pass to WR Darius Jennings, and immediately followed that with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Lewis on a screen. The Titans went ahead, 14-7.

However, on the ensuing Dallas drive, Prescott connected with both Cowboys WR Deonte Thompson for a 15-yard first down and Cooper for a 15-yard first down, before tossing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cowboys WR Allen Hurns. Dallas caught up and tied the score at 14-14 at halftime.

On the Cowboy’s first possession of the second half, Dallas was faced with a third and-13. As Prescott took the snap, LB Jayon Brown strip-sacked Prescott. LB Wesley Woodyard recovered it to give Tennessee possession at the Dallas 40-yard line. The Titans again capitalized on the turnover and put points on the board, as Mariota tossed an eight-yard shovel pass touchdown to TE Jonnu Smith. Tennessee went ahead, 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee was able to orchestrate another touchdown scoring drive. With help moving the chains on a 37-yard screen pass to Lewis, Mariota was able to direct an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive that resulted in him rushing for a nine-yard score. The Tennessee Titans extended their lead, 28-14.

Ultimately, the four touchdowns manufactured by the Tennessee offense proved to be too large of a feat for Dallas to overcome. The Titans came away with a primetime victory on the road, 28-14.